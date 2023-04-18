A Russian court has rejected the appeal of US journalist Evan Gershkovich against his pre-trial detention, according to the BBC.

The journalist appeared in the Moscow court for the first time he had been seen in public for weeks on Tuesday

He was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while working for the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) newspaper and charged with spying.

It is the first time Gershkovich has been seen since his detention.

Along with Gershkovich’s lawyer, US Ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy was also present in the courtroom.

This is the same court where Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza was just convicted of treason and sentenced to prison on Monday.

Media was allowed in the courtroom at the start of the hearing before being ushered out and will be permitted to return at the end of the hearing. US consular officials were initially denied access to the reporter but were able to see him on Monday. Ms Tracy said he was in “good health and remains strong”.

On Monday, more than 40 countries, led by the US, released a joint statement at the United Nations calling for Gershkovich’s release and condemning Moscow for intimidating the media.

Gershkovich, 31, was arrested on 29 March and could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of espionage.

Russia claims he was trying to obtain classified defence information for the US government. Mr Gershkovich denies any wrongdoing.

His arrest is the first time Moscow has accused a US journalist of espionage since the Soviet era.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE