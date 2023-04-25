Concerned about the situation in Sudan, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Diaspora has asked the Nigerian government to immediately evacuate all Nigerian students in Sudan.

President of the National Association of Nigerian Students in Diaspora, Abdulrazak Abubakar, in a statement, said it feared for the lives of students in Sudan going by the stance of the federal government that it waited for a ceasefire before commencing evacuation.

Pending the commencement of evacuation, Abdulrazak admonished all students to stay indoors.

He, however, assured that the NANS Diaspora was in constant touch with the relevant quarters to hasten the evacuation process.

The statement read: “The National Association of Nigerian Students in Diaspora is deeply concerned about the escalation of conflict in Sudan, and the impact it has on our students studying there.

“The leadership of NANS-Diaspora led by Comr. Abdulrazak Ab has been in contact with the Nigerian embassy in Sudan and has requested for the evacuation of our students with immediate effect which they assured us of their intervention.

“The NANS-Diaspora headquarter Zone has always been in contact with the NANS Sudan Representative to get a constant update on the progress of the evacuation and the information that reach us is that the evacuation should have been done but the Federal government of Nigerian said they are waiting for cease fire so as to commence the evacuation.

“We advise all students to stay indoors and be rest assured that we are with them in prayers, and this shall pass soon, and we promise to continue keeping in touch with the respective quarter regarding the evacuation process.”

