Eva Wine brings excitement in search of brand ambassador

The search for a Nigerian brand ambassador by premium non-alcoholic wine brand, Eva Wine Nigeria is bringing huge excitement online as social media and digital entertainment remain the toast of brands targeting the young population.

The Search for Miss Eva, unveiled to the media July 5, is an exciting online activation to engage young ladies across Nigeria in a reality-type talent competition with intense activities to test them for their intelligence, charisma, etiquette, exposure, fitness and other qualities required of their ambassadorial role.

The excitement started right from the call for entries as ladies across Nigeria are required to post on their social media pages, a short video of themselves celebrating creatively with a bottle of Eva Wine and vibing to the campaign theme song with #happymisseva.

With BBNaija Star, Tacha and Nollywood’s AMVCA 2022 Best Actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, leading the search alongside other influencers on Instagram and TikTok, questions were raised as to why Eva Wine Nigeria decided not to engage a top celebrity as its brand ambassador.

The Country Manager for Eva Group, Mr Temitope Akanji Sanni, explained: “So, we are not just looking for a ready-made star, we rather want to make a regular, everyday lady a star. Let that average Nigerian woman who is smart, witty and beautiful be allowed to become a celebrity as well.

