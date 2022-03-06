EU’s member states projects in Nigeria hits €950m, plans agri-platform ― Ambassador

The Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi, has said that member states have key into the union’s initiatives in Nigeria with some projects worth €950 million.

Isop disclosed this recently during the launch of HortiNigeria, a project funded by the Netherlands Embassy in Nigeria.

She said agriculture is the backbone of the Nigerian economy, providing the main source of livelihood for most Nigerians and contributing over 20% to the GDP.

But unfortunately, the sector is yet to produce the needed quantity and quality of output and to create more decent jobs for the country’s growing and predominantly young population.

She said in line with the EU Green Deal, the European Union delegation in Nigeria and the European Union member states present in Nigeria, have developed together the Green Economy Team Europe Initiative, which aims at supporting the Nigerian government’s efforts to diversify the economy by combining support to the agriculture sector, access to renewable energy and introduction of Circular Economy and Innovation.

She said the Team Europe initiative will offer support in areas of expertise and strong European contributions such as climate smart agriculture, of which this HortiNigeria programme is an example, technological and digital solutions, technical assistance and vocational training, employment and entrepreneurship creation as well as access to sustainable energy which is key for economic activity as whole.

“It will build on a strong presence on the ground, already established in the agricultural sector, including the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark and France, and energy, currently mainly France and Germany.

“In parallel, the European Investment Bank, Sovereign lending will support the agri-food sector access to markets by financing rural roads, as well as climate adaptation and mitigation efforts. Other European development finance institutions are also joining the initiative to boost access to finance for the agricultural sector.

“With policy dialogue and technical assistance by the European Union and the European member states will create space for EU trade and investments, while generating job opportunities in particular for Nigeria’s youth.

“We also wish to ensure that the European businesses present in Nigeria are associated with the initiative. They will continue engaging with the Nigerian partners through the Nigeria EU Business Forum as well as the Nigeria EU agri-platform which is going to be established.

“The response to our initiative has already been tremendous, with projects totalling some 950 million euros.”

Isopi said with such a thought, it will go a long way in achieving the objectives of the Global Gateway, which is the new EU initiative, intending to mobilise smart investments in quality infrastructure, respecting the highest social and environmental standards.

“Let me also use this opportunity to mention the recently approved new EU multiannual indicative programme for Nigeria for the years 2021 to 2017. It covers three main priority areas of our partnership with Nigeria. The first one is green and digital economy, second one is peace, governance and security. And the third one is human development.

“The programme will build on the achievements of our earlier interventions such as the Nigeria competitiveness project, already supporting development of tomato, chilli, ginger and leather value chains in Kano, Kaduna, Ogun and Oyo states, or the rice and livestock project implemented in Nasarawa and Benue.

“We very much look forward to mobilising these resources and implementing projects together with the EU member states, with other development partners as well, and of course, with the Nigerian authorities at federal and state level,” she added.