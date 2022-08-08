Eulogy as family, friends mark captain Hosa’s one-year memorial

A year after his demise on August 8, 2021, Benin City, Edo State capital, momentarily came to a halt on Monday as family members and friends of the late billionaire, Captain Wells Idahosa Okunbo, popularly known as Captain Hosa, hosted dignitaries to a one-year memorial of the demise of the business icon and philanthropist.

The ceremony, held at Wells Idahosa Greenhouse Farms, the site of his grave, was attended by top echelons of the society such as the Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Mr Segun Awolowo, the deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA Mr Olumide Akpata and his predecessor, Augustine Alageh and a host of religious and traditional leaders in attendance.

The deputy governor, Shaibu who stood in for Governor Godwin Obaseki said Okubo “lives on and will continue to live on. We can go on and on how he has touched lives. I have a personal relationship with him, and obviously we will miss him”.

Also, a two-time governor of Delta State, James Ibori, while speaking at the memorial, said Okunbo was “Somebody who will never say no to any request no matter how difficult and he has done it, he would say I have done but it was tough”.

“We are your fathers, brothers and as long as I continue to breathe, you, the family, have me by your side. He was a great man and we will continue to miss him. He has not left, he is still with us”, Ibori told the children and family members of the late businessman.

Okunbo’s daughter, who is the wife of the Olu of Warri, Her Royal Highness Olori Atuwatse III, said the departure of “my dad felt like a thousand pillars crushing my heart. It heralded a phase of grief that I didn’t know I could eventually conquer, were it not for the mercies of God through Jesus Christ and the fantastic people I have been gifted with.

“This is why we have converged here today at the magnificent Well Hosa’s Farm; one of my dear father’s entrepreneurial legacies while he was with us and where he continues to rest, to give God thanks”.

Speaking on behalf of the Okunbo family, Kingsley Okunbo called for unity which he said was what his late brother stood for.

“It has been a long year. Only one thing has bonded this family together and it is love and we will not trade it for anything. Cappy never played with the love that bonds the family and this by the grace of God we will continue”.

In his sermon, Pastor Charles Osazuwa urged youths to develop skills to add value to the government.

