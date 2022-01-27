EU youths in Nigeria visit Borno schools, provide COVID-19 relief materials to students

On the occasion of this year’s International Day of Education (IDE), the European Union (EU) Youth Sounding Board in Nigeria has provided 150 students of the Federal Low-Cost Primary School and Government Girls Secondary School, both in Maiduguri, Borno State, with COVID-19 relief materials.

With the theme ‘Changing Course, Transforming Education’, this year’s International Day of Education, which was celebrated globally on Monday, aims to strengthen resilience, hope and to revive education that has suffered a major setback due to COVID-19.

Ms Rafiat Atanda, the Spokesperson of the Board, while speaking about their intervention in the schools, noted that they embarked on the programme with the support of the European Union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Atanda said that the Board is a space for young people to have an influence on the EU’s external action through its international partnerships. She added that the Board aims to create a real, fundamental, long-lasting change on how the EU engages with young people in its development cooperation.

Atanda stated that they embarked on the exercise because they recognise that education is essential to global recovery and in achieving all the Sustainable Development Goals.

She lamented that insecurity, the coronavirus pandemic, and other unprecedented issues have kept many vulnerable Nigerian children, especially those in the northeast, out of school.

Atanda further stated that their work in the Borno schools aims to improve learning outcomes and to renew the hope of out-of-school children, especially those in conflict-ravaging areas in the country.

“The EU recognises that education is a fundamental human right, and the pathway to a sustainable future. Therefore, it is important that education is prioritised and no child, regardless of where they are, should be left behind,” she said. “Access to quality education can neither be politicised nor negotiated.”

The Lead of the Human Development Committee, EU Youth Sounding Board in Nigeria, Mr Ebuka Peter Alumona, said his committee collaborated with the Green and Digital Economy Committee to headline the event “in order to help children in the conflict area reimagine education.”

The EU Youth Sounding Board in Nigeria used the opportunity to call on all relevant stakeholders to ensure safe access to education, especially through digital support and learning aids that leave no one behind, regardless of their gender, location, age or social strata.

Atanda stated that the Board also produced an educative video documentary on the challenges facing teachers and students in the area to further draw the attention of relevant stakeholders to the state of education in Borno State.

She expressed gratitude to the European Union and its implementing partners, Plan International, as well as Co-Development Hub, for their support. She said the Board would continue to engage strategically to recreate a world in harmony.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… EU youths in Nigeria visit Borno schools, provide COVID-19 relief materials to students EU youths in Nigeria visit Borno schools, provide COVID-19 relief materials to students EU youths in Nigeria visit Borno schools, provide COVID-19 relief materials to students EU youths in Nigeria visit Borno schools, provide COVID-19 relief materials to students