EU, UNICEF partner Sokoto govt to improve health, education

In a major step toward uplifting healthcare and education standards in Sokoto State, the European Union (EU), UNICEF, and the Sokoto State Government have reaffirmed their commitment to improving the lives of women, children, and adolescents through coordinated support and targeted programs.

During a working visit on Tuesday to health and education facilities in the state, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Gautier Mignot, emphasised the EU’s resolve to strengthen Sokoto’s healthcare system, particularly through the newly launched SARA project aimed at enhancing women’s and adolescent health.

“We recognise the serious healthcare challenges in Sokoto, which is why we are scaling up support through the SARA project. We’re also providing humanitarian aid focused on nutrition and primary healthcare, including support for Quranic and nomadic schools that blend formal education with cultural relevance,” Mignot said.

He also stressed the importance of investing in girls’ education, calling it a “powerful catalyst for development and prosperity,” and noted that countries where women and girls are educated tend to experience better economic outcomes.

The EU’s humanitarian branch, ECHO, he added, contributes significantly to this effort, providing over €100 million annually in humanitarian aid to Nigeria, with a large portion directed to the Northwest region.

UNICEF’s Country Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, praised recent improvements in primary healthcare but warned that more still needs to be done.

“Even the best-performing primary health centres are stretched thin. More well-equipped facilities are needed at the ward level to meet growing demands,” she said.

Representing the state government, Commissioner for Health Hon. Faruk Wurno confirmed Sokoto’s commitment to addressing these challenges. He announced that contracts have been awarded for the revitalisation of 116 primary healthcare centres across the state, including one of the facilities visited during the tour.

“This facility will be upgraded with solar power and other essential infrastructure to enhance service delivery and support integrated learning environments. Our ultimate goal is to reduce maternal and infant mortality by addressing critical health indicators through the SARA initiative,” he said.

He further assured that the implementation of the projects would be marked by transparency and accountability to ensure tangible results for the people.

The collaboration between the EU, UNICEF, and Sokoto State marks a unified and determined effort to close gaps in health and education services, with a shared vision of empowering communities and promoting sustainable development.

