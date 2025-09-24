EU, UK, Canada hit back at Trump over claims on Tylenol, autism

Governments and health agencies in Europe and Canada have rejected President Donald Trump’s comments linking acetaminophen and some vaccines to autism in children.

The UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting said in a televised interview on Tuesday urged the people not to pay attention to whatever Trump says about medicine.

“Don’t pay any attention whatsoever to what Donald Trump says about medicine. In fact, don’t even take my word for it, as a politician, instead, listen to British doctors, British scientists,” Wes said, adding that, “I trust doctors over President Trump, frankly, on this.”

Tribune Online reports that Trump announced on Monday that the US Food and Drug Administration would warn doctors about Tylenol use in pregnancy, saying it could carry a “very increased risk of autism.”

He advised women to avoid the drug “if you can’t tough it out,” despite longstanding evidence that it is safe.

The UK-based National Childbirth Trust said searches for information on paracetamol and pregnancy surged after Trump’s remarks.

Regulators in the European Union, the United Kingdom and Health Canada quickly released statements reaffirming that paracetamol is safe in pregnancy.

“Paracetamol remains an important option to treat pain or fever in pregnant women,” Steffen Thirstrup, chief medical officer of the European Medicines Agency, said.

“Our advice is based on a rigorous assessment of the available scientific data and we have found no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children.”

Doctors warn that leaving fever untreated in pregnancy can pose risks such as miscarriage, birth defects and high blood pressure. They also pointed out that autism has many causes, and no clear evidence links it to acetaminophen.

Research has offered mixed findings. A review of 46 studies published in August in BioMed Central by CNN found “strong evidence of an association” between acetaminophen in pregnancy and autism, but stopped short of saying the drug causes the condition.

A Swedish study published in JAMA in 2024 found no such link. The EMA also reviewed studies in 2019 and concluded that results were inconclusive.

On ITV News, Streeting said: “There is no evidence to link the use of paracetamol by pregnant women to autism in their children. None.”

He urged people to “follow the science,” noting the risks of vaccine hesitancy when preventable diseases like measles are circulating.

The MMR vaccine has long been targeted by misinformation, including claims pushed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after a discredited British study. Kennedy has since urged Americans to get vaccinated during the latest measles outbreak while also promoting alternative treatments.

Experts emphasize that acetaminophen is the only recommended over-the-counter option for pain or fever in pregnancy. Other drugs, like ibuprofen or aspirin, can raise the risk of complications.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said: “Paracetamol remains the recommended pain relief option for pregnant women when used as directed. Pregnant women should continue to follow existing NHS guidance and speak to their healthcare professional if they have questions.”

Katherine Walker of the National Childbirth Trust told CNN that parents were reaching out for advice. “There is a huge amount of concern from parents who are pregnant now, but also who’ve already had babies and children who are reflecting on their experiences in pregnancy,” she said.

Walker warned that misinformation, especially on social media, is fueling confusion, and urged parents to rely on trusted sources like the NHS, the NCT website and the government’s Best Use of Medicines in Pregnancy service.

“I’m actually in the clinic today, and I’ve had a couple of patients who’ve already asked me about it,” said Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, president of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada. “We’re trying to reassure women… acetaminophen in pregnancy should be used when indicated, based on science, based on studies.”

“We have to base our decisions on science, and I think that’s what we’re losing with the rhetoric that’s coming from the United States,” she added.

