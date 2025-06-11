EU to ramp up investment opportunities in Kano —Amb Mignot

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, on Tuesday commended the great investment and entrepreneurship potential of Kano across many sectors like agriculture, renewable energy, innovation and digitalisation, as well as health and education.

These are all priority sectors under the EU Global Gateway Strategy, where the EU joins forces with its individual Member States, European Investment Bank (EIB), other EU Development Finance Institutions and the private sector to boost investment critical to the social and economic development of EU partner countries like Nigeria.

In Kano, there is already a notable history to this partnership, with renewable energy investments in secondary schools and primary health facilities, support to smallholder farmers and to manufacturers in the leather and garment sector, or even digital innovation. Going ahead, the outlook is equally promising, with partnerships in energy, digital, and agricultural sectors, one that would create jobs and opportunities, especially for young people and women in the state.

Ambassador Mignot, who made this known during a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, was in the company of implementing partners like Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and others.

He said, “We have an agenda focusing on the green and digital economy, to see how we can partner and increase our presence in the Northwest and Northeast of the country, and to address specific challenges in the region.

“Kano State is really a development platform not only for the Northwest but the Sahel region. We see great potential and many opportunities in Kano State. So, we want to partner in trade and investment. This is in line with our Global Gateway Strategy, working with our Member States, that is, Team Europe, and the European Investment Bank. We also try to mobilise a full range of our funding instruments like grants, loans, guarantees, and others. We want to partner in line with the country’s priorities at federal and state governments.”

Revealing further the importance of the Delegation’s visit, he said, “We try to leverage more investments and work more closely with the private sector to accelerate investments, with the end purpose to create more jobs and opportunities for young people and women.

“During our visit, we want to review past projects to see how they are doing several years after their commissioning. We are also reviewing ongoing projects in the digital sector. We want to launch new projects. It is also very important to hear the vision, ideas, suggestions, and needs of the state from the Governor.”

In his remarks, the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, stated that Kano, being the most populated state and centre of commerce in the country, is ready to collaborate on sustainable development projects. He appreciated the EU for choosing the state for a broader celebration of the Europe Month through a lecture and meetings with stakeholders.

He said, “Kano is happy to receive the EU Delegation. Congratulations to the EU on the celebration of the Europe Day on May 9. We also want to thank the EU for choosing Kano for a broader celebration through lectures, meetings with business communities, government officials, stakeholders and experts on sectors such as energy, agriculture, rural development, investment, digital economy, and others.

“Kano, being the most populated state in Nigeria and the centre of commerce, we need more cooperation and collaboration with the EU. We are particularly keen to engage in discussions and potential for further collaboration. We recognise the efforts of the EU in bringing many developments to the state. We, however, appeal for more.

“We are grateful for the EU contribution, but Kano State needs more. We believe that with your interaction with key stakeholders in the state, we can have a common ground of mutual cooperation and understanding.

“We broadened the knowledge of our students by sponsoring 1,100 scholarships abroad. Out of 1,100 students, 680 have returned so far as first-class graduates to give back to the state. Out of 680, many graduated from medicine, pharmacy and engineering. The state government gave them automatic employment in the state.

“The Governor also referred to the recent ‘Study Fair’ organised by the EU in Kano, providing similar scholarships for students across Nigeria funded by the EU. “Therefore, on the issue of scholarship, I want to assure you that we will also come to you, so that we can get more admissions for our students in Europe.”