EU to Nigeria: Prepare early against electoral disinformation ahead of 2027

The Ambassador of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Gautier Mignot, has said elections can be undermined without a single ballot being altered through fabricated announcements and false claims about results, warning Nigeria to prepare early against electoral disinformation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mignot, speaking at the National Summit on AI, FIMI and Electoral Information Integrity in Abuja, on Monday, said that while the immediate target is information, the deeper target is trust.

He noted that many democracies, including in Europe, have experienced foreign interference and manipulation of information during elections, describing it as a global phenomenon.

He said Artificial Intelligence can support translation, accessibility and communication, but can also make deception easier and harder to recognize, stressing that the task is broader than detecting deepfakes.

He recalled that the EU’s 2023 Election Observation Mission highlighted timely public information, independent fact-checking and capacity to address harmful content in local languages as key lessons.

The Ambassador offered three priorities for 2027: preparing before pressure arrives by establishing verification contacts and clarifying who authenticates and communicates when false directives circulate; making partnerships operational, including international cooperation, with coordination but without merging mandates; and protecting democratic rights while protecting information, warning that countering manipulation must not become justification for silencing criticism.

He stressed special attention to women targeted by impersonation and abuse, and the need for accessible information across languages and for persons with disabilities, adding that Nigeria’s electoral choices belong to Nigerians and the EU’s role is to support Nigerian-led efforts.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to establish an Artificial Intelligence unit to tackle misinformation, disinformation and deepfake content.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, who disclosed this at the summit themed “Beyond the Ballot: Safeguarding Electoral Information Integrity in the Age of AI,” said the summit was convened 80 days to the polls to address the weaponization of information. “The challenge of electoral vulnerability has fundamentally shifted. Today, elections can be undermined long before the first ballot is cast, through synthetic media, automated misinformation, deepfake fabrication, digital micro-targeting and foreign information manipulation,” he said.

He warned that hyper-realistic fake videos of officials or bot networks simulating outrage can now be created at negligible cost, and said INEC decided to establish the AI unit because most modern electoral technologies, including the smart card reader and BVAS, already have AI tools embedded. “Any country, any institution, that folds its arms and does not begin to address the dangers posed by AI is planning to fail,” he said.

Amupitan identified vulnerability windows as pre-election operations, campaign period, and collation, citing risks like fake operational directives and forged registration portals during Continuous Voter Registration, AI-cloned audio that disrupted the 2023 Slovak parliamentary election during a blackout period, and synthetic audio falsely announcing results.

He said INEC cannot police truth alone and called for fast-track escalation pathways with platform operators, clear channels with telecoms and media, direct access for fact-checkers, and simulations of AI-driven crisis scenarios ahead of January 16, 2027.

In his remarks, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, represented by Diri D. Ezugo, said the media must remain free to question government, political parties, candidates and public institutions, noting that critical journalism must not be mistaken for unfavourable journalism.

The Minister said electoral integrity extends beyond voting and collation and depends on the quality of information, citing Nigeria’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2024 and the establishment of the UNESCO Category 2 International Media and Information Literacy Institute as a commitment to credible information.

He also cited the Electoral Act 2026, signed on February 18, 2026, which provides for mandatory electronic transmission of results and recognizes the IReV portal, while stressing that technology alone cannot guarantee confidence and responses to misinformation must remain lawful and rights-respecting.

Also, former INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, who chaired the summit, urged INEC to deploy chatbots with officially verified data to provide accurate electoral information.

He said the 2024 Cambridge Conference on Electoral Democracy emphasised the need for African Election Management Bodies to deploy chatbots to enable citizens to quickly obtain and verify information, noting that some EMBs have found it useful in reducing misinformation.