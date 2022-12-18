EU sues for cooperation with Oba of Benin as he receives arts, culture award

AMBASSADOR of the European Union (EU) to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Samuela Isopi, has sued for the cooperation of the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, towards re-strengthened the already existing sub-national tie with the Benin palace.

Isopi, who pledged EU support to the Benin traditional ruler made the demand during a courtesy visit to the palace of the Oba in Benin City at the weekend.

She lauded the rich Benin Cultural heritage which Isopi described as “unique”, adding that “I am very grateful to be in Edo State, which is very unique in Nigeria and beyond.

“We are very much impressed with what we have seen about the results that our joint (fight against human trafficking) actions have received.

“I thank you and reaffirm to you, our commitment and our thoughts to all Edo people.”

Responding, Oba Ewuare highlighted the role the Benin throne and Edo State government played in addressing the menace of human trafficking, which he said operates like “drug cartels.”

He shared his personal experience during his diplomatic sojourn to Europe and America, and rued the plights of undocumented African migrants in Europe and America.

The Oba harped on the need for a follow-up in the prevention of human trafficking and irregular migration, which he noted has scaled down judging by the available data, through sensitization.

He called on international and local partners, particularly parents to be on guard and assist survivors of human trafficking to defend their rights for proper reintegration into the society.

Similarly, Oba Ewuare II at the weekend received the “Most Outstanding Traditional Ruler’s Arts and Culture Award”, courtesy of the Nigerian government.

The Nigerian government, through the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), as being the sole custodian of all the materials and cultural collections used during the FESTAC 1977, hosted in Lagos.

The Oba Ewuare II’s eldest daughter, Princess Ikuoyemwen Aimiuwu Ewuare, accompanied by some Benin Palace Chiefs, had earlier received the award on behalf of the Oba in Abuja.