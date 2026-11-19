The European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) have invested €1.2m in community development projects in Borno and Adamawa states to support recovery in communities affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

The Country Director of Oxfam, Tijjani Ahmed Hamza, disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the Oxfam grant supporting the Community Development Planning (CDP) Project in Maiduguri.

Hamza said the two-year intervention supported the reconstruction of school buildings, provision of classroom furniture, rehabilitation of electricity transformers and reconstruction of bridges in Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa State and Biu and Kwaya-Kusar Local Government Areas of Borno State.

He said the intervention commenced on December 1, 2024, with funding from the EU and BMZ, which provided a total investment of €1.2m.

A beneficiary of the programme, Mohammed Tapchi, Secretary of the Ward Development Committee in Mandara Gurau, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, described the intervention as life-changing, saying it equipped participants with practical skills to identify community priorities, develop action plans and take responsibility for addressing local challenges.

Tapchi said participants were also trained in advocacy and lobbying to enable them to engage government agencies, private partners and other stakeholders when challenges exceeded their capacity.

He said the impact of the training was evident despite security challenges, disclosing that his ward secured third position among 11 wards in a competition, despite suffering six Boko Haram attacks within one week.

The Permanent Secretary, Adamawa State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Musa Kiri, described the programme as a pilot policy implementation that had introduced community participation, community budgeting and inclusive governance at the local government level.

Kiri said the initiative had changed how residents viewed government, from a distant authority to a collective effort through which communities could participate in shaping their future.

He assured that the ministry would present the programme’s impact for possible replication across the state’s 21 local government areas.

Hamza said the project also promoted community participation in identifying and prioritising development needs, particularly those of women, youths and persons with disabilities.

The Head of Component Governance, GIZ SEPIN SUSI Programme, Mrs Bolaji Aina, urged government institutions and local government councils in the two states to sustain the community development planning process beyond the conclusion of the intervention.

Aina said the project had strengthened social cohesion and inclusive governance by providing opportunities for community members to participate in decisions concerning their development priorities.

She urged government institutions to sustain the community structures established under the programme and incorporate identified priorities into government planning and budgeting.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to Radio Nigeria expressed appreciation to the development partners, saying the intervention had addressed some of the challenges facing their communities through improvements in school facilities, electricity and bridges.