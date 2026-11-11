EU commits €112m to strengthen Nigeria’s security, migration management

The European Union has committed €112 million to support Nigeria’s security operations, counterterrorism efforts and migration management as both sides move to deepen bilateral cooperation.

The funding comprises €66 million for migration-related projects, €26 million for security initiatives, including efforts to curb the proliferation of small arms and drug trafficking, and €20 million under the European Peace Facility to support Nigeria’s counterterrorism operations.

The commitments were disclosed by the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, Mr Magnus Brunner, during his visit to Abuja on Tuesday, where he held meetings with key members of the Federal Government.

Brunner met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro.

According to a statement by the EU, the visit provided an opportunity to review the growing partnership between Nigeria and the bloc, particularly in migration management, security, regional cooperation and trade.

The EU said its migration partnership with Nigeria had gained momentum following the signing of the EU-Nigeria Readmission Agreement, which had strengthened bilateral efforts to improve migration management.

It noted that cooperation between Nigeria and European agencies, including Europol, Eurojust and Frontex, had already recorded significant improvements in previous years.

On security, the EU said its partnership with Nigeria had continued to expand in scope, with the latest €26 million allocation targeting security challenges, including the proliferation of small arms and drug trafficking.

The additional €20 million in assistance under the European Peace Facility represents the EU’s first-ever bilateral assistance measure to Nigeria under the facility.

Speaking on the growing relationship, Brunner described Nigeria as a strategic partner for Europe, expressing the bloc’s commitment to translating bilateral engagements into practical benefits.

“Nigeria is a key partner for Europe, and our ties are steadily growing stronger. Together we are turning dialogue into action: more security, better migration management, joining forces to bring results. We are turning the huge potential of our partnership into mutual benefit,” he said.

The EU further noted that its relationship with Nigeria had gained renewed momentum following the eighth EU-Nigeria Ministerial Meeting held in Abuja in March, which was attended by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

It said Nigeria’s strategic position in West Africa and the wider region made it an important partner in advancing regional economic cooperation, security, migration management and trade.

The bloc also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigeria through the Global Gateway initiative, its framework for sustainable investment and development partnerships with external partners.

Through Team Europe, comprising the EU and its member states, the bloc is implementing projects across several sectors in Nigeria.

The commissioner’s visit, the EU said, was also aimed at laying the groundwork for broader engagement beyond migration and security.