The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has urged Muslims to emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s virtues of sacrifice, obedience and submissiveness to the will of Allah, in order to be successful in life.

Etsu Nupe made the appeal in his Sallah message to the Muslim Ummah in his domain and Nigerians in general to mark the Eid-el-Adhah celebration at the Eid-el praying ground in Bida on Sunday.

“Today’s celebration is a commemoration of total submissiveness and obedience to the will of Allah, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and Ismail.

“It is also a lesson on the virtue of keeping our promises to Allah and to our fellow man,” Alhaji Abubakar said.

“Prophet Ibrahim made a vow to sacrifice his son to Allah, and when it was time to fulfil the promise, he didn’t back out. That is a strong virtue worthy of emulation.

“It was in appreciation of that gesture that Allah converted what would have been a human sacrifice to that of a sheep,’’ the Royal father added.

The monarch advised Muslims to shun societal ills and to always endeavour to do good, for the betterment of all.

“Societal ills like bribery, corruption, drunkenness and gambling do not do any good to man, society, or the Muslim faithful, hence all believers are enjoined to avoid them

He implored ‘Muslim Ummah’ in his domain and the country at large to reflect on the significance of the celebration, which bordered on encouraging piety, sacrifice and love, without which, according to him, no state or society could advance.

Abubakar appealed to wealthy individuals in the country to assist the less privileged, to enable all and sundry to celebrate Eid-el- Kabir with ease.

He said, “God has endowed wealth on people not for themselves and their immediate families,but for the benefit of entire society.

“The present socio-economic predicament that we are facing requires such assistance from well to do individuals in the country.”

The monarch charged Muslim faithful to pray to God to assist President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, other elected and appointed leaders to overcome both the current economic meltdown and security challenges bedeviling the country.

The emir also advised the people of his emirate to always monitor the movements of their children, to stem the habit of drug abuse that is rampant among the youths

“With fervent and ceaseless prayers by the adherent of the two major religions in the country, I am sure we will witness peaceful conduct of the general elections in the country,” the Etsu Nupe added.

The royal father also prayed for successful Hajj and safe return of all Muslim ummah who have gone to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the pilgrimage.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE