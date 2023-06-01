The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has called for prayers from Nigerians for the nation’s political leaders.

The Etsu Nupe made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in his Wadata Palace, Bida, on Wednesday.

The foremost Monarch explained that the newly elected leaders needed the prayers of both Christian and Muslim faithful for God’s guidance and protection to enable them to discharge their duties actively and effectively.

According to Abubakar, with fervent and ceaseless prayers, God Almighty will guide them on the right path for the country to move forward with ease.

He said: “There is the need for Christians and Muslims to pray fervently for successful tenure of all those that were inaugurated recently and for God Almighty to guide and guard them to deliver to the people the much needed dividends of democracy.”

The monarch also noted that security challenges such as insurgency, banditry and kidnapping would be surmounted through such prayers.

Abubakar specifically admonished the Niger State Governor, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago to accord top priority attention to the welfare of the citizens in the state.

He advised the governor to focus more on developmental projects in order to improve the welfare of the people.

“We are appealing to him to run the administration of Niger State in a God fearing manner and dedication,” he said.

The traditional ruler added that the governor should also be committed to all the infrastructural and developmental needs of the populace.

He underscores the need for the governor to urgently hit the ground running with a view to improving the living standard of the people of the state.





The Etsu Nupe also urged Governor Bago to ensure appointment of competent, experienced and God fearing people into his cabinet, in order to take the state to the next level of development.

According to him, if this is done, it will improve the standard of living of the people as well as bring speedy development to communities across the state.

He further advised the governor to ensure transparency and accountability while piloting the affairs of the state for development to thrive.

“I want to advise the new governor, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago, that he should consider competency, experience and honesty of purpose while appointing cabinet members in the state.

“To move our state forward, not everybody will be appointed. If you have very competent, experienced and honest people that you are working with, you will achieve many positive things,” he said.

The foremost Monarch thereby called on the governor to key into good projects that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people in order for speedy development to thrive.

Abubakar further advised the governor to explore new ways of generating internal revenue for the overall development of the state.

“Let him look at the areas capable of generating more revenue as revenue is very important to the growth and development of the state. Without funds, you can’t do anything,” he said.

Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar urged members of the state House of Assembly to screen and approve qualified and competent persons into positions of authority.

He urged the people to give their maximum support to the new administration both at the National and state levels in order for them to succeed in moving the nation and the state forward.

The royal father enjoined the citizens to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and live in peace with one another, irrespective of their ethnic and religious affiliations.

