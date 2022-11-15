Etsu Nupe, Dr. Abubakar becomes Chairman, Digital Space Capital

Etse Nupe of Niger State, His Royal Highness Dr Yahaya Abubakar has become the new chairman of an investment company, Digital Space Capital.

The monarch said this at the unveiling of Digital Space Capital’s new corporate governance structure on Sunday in Lagos.

In his speech at the unveiling ceremony yesterday in Lagos, The Paramount Ruler said he would be playing an advisory role.

He added that efforts will be exerted to make sure that it is in tandem with the government’s policies.

“The company is something we always cherished and encouraged.

“I will be playing an advisory role. We will see that this company fits in government policies,” He said.

Speaking also, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi stated the involvement of traditional rulers in any endeavour is always successful.

Ogunwusi described kings as natural leaders and rulers, noting that they have reached the peak of their careers before coming into the traditional space.

According to him, there are successful professors, engineers, accountants and so many others amidst themselves.

“We always excel in anything they call us to. Anything you involve the traditional rulers is always successful.

“We know we are natural rulers. We are natural leaders.

“We have kings that have gotten to the peak of their profession. We have engineers in our midst,” He said

He described the CEO as dynamic and very professionally driven, very exceptional, focused, and detailed.

“I am very proud to be associated with the company. The company was started by a young, dynamic, very professionally driven lady.





“She is very exceptional, focused, detailed,” He said.

In her opening remarks, The Chief Executive Officer, Bukola Abitoye noted that the Digikolo platform of the company has over 50,000 subscribers.

She, therefore, expressed her gratitude to the Ooni of Ife, the chairman of the company and others who graced the event.

