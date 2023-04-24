Nigeria’s super fintech company, eTranzact, has reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating more business collaborations within the public and private sector in Nigeria through their sponsorship of the eTranzact Golf Classic in Lagos.

The eTranzact Golf Classic is a three-day professional and amateur golf tournament scheduled to hold from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate, off Lekki-Epe expressway, Lagos.

It will feature registered professional golfers from across Nigeria and other countries slugging it out for the fun and glory while gathering ranking points on the Professional Golfers Development Tour.

The registration portal, which opened on April 10 has over 200 professionals and category one amateur golfers already registered for the tournament.

Speaking at the Media Unveiling session held in Lagos, the Managing Director, Niyi Toluwalope, said that eTranzact, as the pioneer fintech company at the forefront of connecting businesses and agencies in Nigeria, has taken on the responsibility to create more avenues for productive business-to-business collaborations and they have found the game of golf most suitable for this.

“We are a super fintech working with businesses and governments to facilitate seamless trade and exchange of value while also working with other fintechs to drive successes across sectors. It is therefore not unexpected that we want to create more platforms for business leaders to network and drive more collaborations.

“Golf is a precision game that develops the minds of its players, teaches spontaneity, focus and concentration while also encouraging strategic thinking and creative problem solving. These are all qualities that successful business leaders must possess regardless of age and experience.

“Therefore, having identified the role the sport plays in our society, we have chosen it as our way of connecting business leaders and professionals who have embraced it to relax and refresh their minds to face the rigours of creating more innovative ideas that will grow African economies,” Toluwalope said.

In his own comment, the Deputy Managing Director, Mr Hakeem Adeniji-Adele, described the forthcoming classic as a launching pad for greater involvement of the company in promoting sports and the general wellbeing of Nigerians.

He spoke on the core target audience of the sport as smart, discerning and innovative individuals. “These are the ideals we strongly believe in at eTranzact.”

The MD promised that the eTranzact Golf Classic would be the beginning of the company’s investments in the development of sports generally in Africa, particularly because of the company’s bias for the young population.





He said, “Obviously, sport is very important to young people across Africa and as the leader in the youth-dominated fintech space, it is a natural desire for us to constantly create and support ideas that bring excitement with development together for the younger demographic.

“We hope that the eTranzact Golf Classic will also help us to gradually get younger people more interested in playing golf because of its many mental and physical benefits. The future of our industry and indeed corporate Africa is youth and we can as well start to build that lifestyle that helps them to keep their minds refreshed and creative for the growth that the continent relies on them for.”

He added that looking ahead for the next few years, eTranzact will continue to partner with public and private stakeholders to drive more growth for the Nigerian and African economies.

“As Nigeria’s super fintech choice, eTranzact is committed to providing payment technology support and facilitating trade and exchange of values among businesses, governments and its people through safe and secure channels.

“The growth of African economies is highly dependent on leveraging technologies like ours to turn ideas to real opportunities. Therefore, we will continue to partner with governments, agencies and businesses across the continent to achieve prosperity,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers of the eTranzact Golf Classic, the media director, Sam Emehelu said that the partnership offers Nigeria golf community a new vista, especially one that assures that professional golf as a career is one that is still a viable pursuit.

“Nigeria has some of the most talented athletes and this is the same for golf. This ties to what we always seek on the PGD Tour, where golf talents are exposed and nurtured for global performance.”

The Head of Brand and Communication, Adeyemi Opene, expressed confidence that all contestants and special guests invited to Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate for the eTranzact Golf Classic would have a beautiful experience and strong business relationships would be birthed during the event.

