5 etiquette rules for asking for job referrals on LinkedIn 

Landing a good job in today’s tough job market requires more than just submitting your CV on online job boards.

According to career reports from industry research platforms like Zippia, up to 85% of all jobs are filled through networking and employee referrals. This means connecting with the right people on professional platforms like LinkedIn can give you a massive advantage.

​In this article, Tribune Online examines five fundamental etiquette rules every job seeker must follow when asking industry professionals for career referrals on LinkedIn to avoid burning bridges.

Optimise your profile before you reach out

​Before you send a message to any professional, make sure your profile looks complete and attractive. Industry reports from LinkedIn analytics firm Cleverly highlight that profile credibility directly impacts whether a recipient accepts your connection request or responds to your message.

​Your headline should clearly state what you do, and your experience section must detail your skills accurately. When a professional opens your profile after reading your message, a clear profile reassures them that you are genuine and qualified for the role you want.

​Build rapport before asking for a favor

​Never jump straight into someone’s direct message to ask for a referral on your very first contact. Sending a referral request without prior interaction makes you look desperate and self-serving.

​Start by following their posts, dropping thoughtful comments, or sharing mutual industry insights. Data shows that candidates who engage with a professional’s content before reaching out record significantly higher response rates. Establishing familiarity makes the contact far more willing to assist you.

Keep your message short and direct

​Busy professionals do not have time to read lengthy essays in their LinkedIn inbox. State clearly who you are, the role you are applying for, and why you are reaching out to them specifically.

​Include the Job ID or a direct link to the vacancy so they do not have to stress themselves searching for it. Industry benchmarks show that short, direct, and well-structured messages perform far better than long, complicated paragraphs.

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​Make it easy for them to say yes

​Attach an updated copy of your CV directly in the chat or provide a shareable cloud link. Tailor your resume so it matches the job description of the company you are targeting.

​When you provide all the necessary information upfront, you save the person time and effort. People are much more likely to help you when you make the process smooth and hassle-free for them.

Express gratitude regardless of the outcome

​Always send a polite thank-you message after reaching out, whether the person agrees to refer you, declines, or simply offers general advice. Networking is a long-term investment, not a one-time transaction.

​Maintaining a polite and grateful attitude leaves a positive impression on the professional. If another opening comes up in the future, they will remember your good manners and may gladly recommend you without you asking twice.