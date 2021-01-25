Ethnic tension: APC must implement true federalism report ― Lukman

To disabuse the minds of Nigerians that the federal government is not serving the narrow interest of a certain ethnic group in the country, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) must push for the implementation of its true federalism report.

Director-General of the forum of governors on the platform of the APC, Salihu Lukman, made the recommendation on Monday in a press statement he released in Abuja.

Nigerian Tribune checks revealed that the leadership of the party under its former national chairman, Odigie Oyegun set up a true federalism committee led by Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

The committee which had Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi as secretary later submitted its report which recommended state police, increase in revenue allocation to states and derivation principle amongst others.

The DG of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) asked the leadership of the ruling party under Yobe State governor, Mallam Mai Buni to open discussion with the presidency, and push for implementation of its recommendations.

“Certainly, if the party was able to move recommendations contained in the report of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai Committee to the level of implementation, the current levels of misplaced anger against the APC and the Federal Government in the country would have been moderated.

“Maybe the challenge we have today presents a golden opportunity for APC to be able to initiate processes of implementing the recommendations contained in the report of the APC Committee on True Federalism. What may be required in the circumstances is for the APC Caretaker Committee led by His Excellency Mai Mala Buni to initiate internal processes of consultations both within the party and across the executive and legislative arms of government.

