Former President Goodluck Jonathan has warned that the deliberate promotion of ethnic rivalry, political intolerance and thuggery could undermine Nigeria’s unity and threaten its stability ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Jonathan gave the warning on Tuesday at a high-level peace and security conference organised by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation in Abuja.

He cautioned political leaders against exploiting ethnic divisions for electoral gains, stressing that the forthcoming elections should not be allowed to deepen existing tensions or create further divisions among Nigerians.

The former president called on politicians and citizens to place national unity, democratic principles and responsible leadership above personal and partisan interests.

Jonathan also urged Nigerians to use the 2027 elections as an opportunity to elect credible leaders at both state and federal levels, noting that competence should take precedence over personal ambition.

He warned that sacrificing national cohesion for political interests could have serious consequences for the country’s continued existence.

Jonathan said; “Nothing could be more dangerous to our national existence than the deliberate encouragement of ethnic rivalry. We must never allow political ambition to undermine the bonds that hold us together as one nation and one country, both at the national level and at the state level”.