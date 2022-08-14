Ethnic minorities applaud Bauchi Gov, endorses him for reelection

For the first time in the political history of Bauchi State, ethnic minority groups across the state unanimously applauded the achievements of the Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir led PDP administration in the past three years and thereby endorsed him for reelection come 2023.

The group under the aegis of Development Associations of Ethic Minorities of Bauchi State stated that, “It is our conviction that government is all about the delivery of the much needed dividends of democracy to the people and the administration of Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has since provided that, given the number of projects, programmes and policies it has initiated and executed within the space of three years”.

“We therefore, wish to use this opportunity to reiterate our total and unalloyed support to the PDP led administration in Bauchi State under the able leadership of His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, whose leadership and developmental strides remain unbeatable,” it added.

The Ethnic minority groups therefore called upon other good people of Bauchi State to be mindful of the tremendous achievements recorded so far by the administration, and join them so that collectively play a role in making sure that the administration continues with the laudable programmes being executed in an effort to forge the state ahead.

Spokesperson of the group, Dabo Yakubu Dabs, President of Jarawa (Afizere) Cultural and Community Development Association, Bauchi State who read the text of the press briefing to journalists on Sunday explained that the group has followed with keen interest, the trend of events by the administration before it came to the conclusion of exhibition of support.

The group particularly lauded the administration for the arrest and prosecution of some youths in connection with the crises which took place in Yelwa Kagadama, Gudum Fulani all within Bauchi metropolis and Warji Village, stressing that it is believed that taking such measures will serve as deterrent against future reoccurrence.

In the fight against banditry and kidnapping, the group lauded the government for distributing a number of units of brand new JAC pickup vehicles to the army, Police and other security agencies to support in the campaign which is in addition to the logistic support given to the local hunters, vigilante groups and other relevant stakeholders in the state who are into collaboration with the security agents in the state to fight against the menace of banditry and kidnapping.

The group took time to commend the administration for the various landmarks recorded in physical and human development which has positive impact on the people of the state with special attention on rural communities where the ethnic minorities are found.

According to the Spokesperson of the group, it is expected that the Bala Mohammed led administration should be given another four years to enable it complete the good works it started.

Leader of the ethnic minorities, Samuel J Haruna stressed that members of the group are now enjoying government attention as many of them have been appointed as political aides in the administration as well as membership of boards and commissions.

The ethnic minorities are found in Alkaleri, Dambam, Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro, Toro and Warji LGAs in Bauchi state and have before now been relegated to the background.