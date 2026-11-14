Ethiopia’s Daba wins Abuja Half marathon, pockets $8,000

…as Nigeria’s Gang claims second spot

Ethiopian runner, Gemechu Tolosa Daba, on Saturday, emerged winner of the 3rd Premium Trust Bank Abuja City International Half Marathon.

Daba breasted the tape in 1:01:56 to win the 21km race pocketing $8,000 (N10.8 million) for winner beating Nigeria’s James Gang with a time of 1:01:58 to the second position as the Nigerian also smiled home with $6,000 (N8.1 million).

Other winners are Kenya’s Lampard Kingoo took third position in 1:01:59 getting $5,000 (N6.75 million), his countryman Enos Kipruto finished fourth in 1:02:06 winning $4,000 (N5.4 million) while Julius Ochieng from Uganda completed the top five with a time of 1:02:27 and got $3,000 (N4.05 million) for his efforts.

Sporting Tribune reports that more than 5,000 runners and more than 120 elite athletes across African countries took part in the race which according to the organisers, was part of efforts to upscale Abuja’s profile as a destination for international road-running events as well as promote athletics and encourage healthy living.

The Managing Director of Premium Trust Bank, Dr Emmanuel Emefienim, at a press conference on Friday evening in Abuja, had said that the bank is deliberate to provide a veritable platform for youths to display their talents and engage them positively to realise their potentials while emphasising the role of private sector in promoting and developing sports.