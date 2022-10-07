Ethiopian govt bans visa on arrival for Nigeria, 42 other nations

The Ethiopian government has temporarily suspended visa on arrival for Nigerians and citizens of over 42 other nations with immediate effect.

According to a release issued on Tuesday, passengers are to book their visa at the Ethiopian Embassy in Abuja or apply online and get a confirmation via the website before embarking on any trip to the country.

The embassy however note that passengers transiting overnight in Addis Ababa are not affected by the ban.

“Passengers having layover in Addis to travel the next morning to Zanzibar, Seychelles, Lusaka, Lilongwe, Harare, Cape Town, etc are not affected and do not need transit visa for their trips.”