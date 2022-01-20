Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services launches online cargo platform

Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services, Africa’s largest network operator has launched a new feature that enables customers to make online reservations for their cargo.

The platform enables customers to check flight schedules, space availability, loadability of freight and make real-time booking of their shipment in a single and convenient way on cargobooking.ethiopianairlines.com.

Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services said it was rolling out the online booking following its introduction of the mobile application to enhance its customer’s experience.

According to the cargo giant, “The mobile App which is available for Android and IOS, brings convenience to customers with a real-time update through a range of self-service features. On the mobile App, customers can check flight schedule, submit enquiry, receive notifications when the shipment is ready, book charter flights and track shipments.”

Commenting on the development, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam said, “We are pleased to offer our customers convenience in their experience of air cargo booking. We are committed to start walking the long walk of taking out paper from the entire air cargo process by digitalising the logistics value chain.

“Taking out paper from the logistics value chain is not only convenient and hassle free service for customers but also it delivers more efficient operational excellence and achieves long term sustainability goals. Our online booking platform will be crucial in empowering direct cargo customers and forwarders with reliable access to our cargo capacity inventory. Besides, our cargo division has proved to the world that it is a genuine partner in times of dire need by delivering lifesaving PPE’s (Personal Protective Equipment) and hundreds of millions of various vaccines to all major continents of the world.”

While providing its customers with fully automated cargo service using the latest technologies for data, information and market intelligence with 100 per cent e-AWB from its main hub in Addis Ababa, Ethiopian Airlines said it had transformed its cargo operations and provides fully automated cargo service with one of the latest Cargo IT systems by adopting the latest aviation systems and technologies.