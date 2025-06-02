Ethiopian airlines to purchase 20 regional jets in preparation for upgrade

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest and most profitable carrier, is preparing to purchase at least 20 regional or small narrowbody aircraft.

This move supports the airline’s plan to expand its domestic fleet and retire older planes.

The airline, based in Addis Ababa, is currently evaluating several models. These include the Airbus A220, Embraer E-2, and Boeing 737 MAX 7.

The total number of aircraft purchased will depend on which type is chosen, according to a report seen on Reuters.

The Boeing 737 MAX 7 stands out for its larger seating capacity. However, it is still awaiting certification.

This major upgrade comes as the airline faces rising travel demand.

At the same time, it’s dealing with delivery delays and global supply chain disruptions.

Several of its planes are also grounded due to engine shortages.

This has increased pressure on operations, even as passenger and cargo numbers continue to rise.

“We are receiving airplanes from both Boeing and Airbus, but deliveries have been delayed, some by three months, some six months, some more,” Mesfin Tasew Bekele, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines said at the IATA annual meeting.

Ethiopian’s fleet is mainly composed of Boeing aircraft.

However, delivery delays from the U.S. manufacturer have created operational challenges.

In April 2024, the airline was still waiting for deliveries of 737 MAX jets and 777 freighters.

To stay on track, Ethiopian began leasing aircraft in August 2024. These supply chain issues followed a major 2023 order.

That year, Ethiopian committed to buying 11 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 20 Boeing 737 MAX jets for a long-term fleet upgrade.

The airline’s push for more aircraft fits within its broader strategy of infrastructure growth.

