‘Ethiopian airlines never engaged in weapons transportation’ — GM

Africa’s foremost carrier, Ethiopian Airlines has again re-emphasized its strict compliance with all national, regional and international aviation related regulations.

The airline, which is a member of the global clearing house for airlines, said none of the aircraft in its fleet had ever transported any war armament on any of the routes it operates to around the world.

The airline’s latest declaration came after an earlier report that it used one of its aircraft to transport war armament while it was foodstuffs and refill that was transported.

According to the General Manager of the airline in Nigeria, Shimeles Arage, “To the best of our knowledge and our records, Ethiopian airlines has not transported any war armament in any of its routes by any of its aircraft. The mentioned air waybills clearly show that the nature of goods transported on the alleged flights was “food stuff and refill” as declared on the document as per IATA standards. The alleged pictures are not known to Ethiopian Airlines.

“We would also like to confirm that we don’t have any employee suspended or terminated due to their ethnic background. There is no employee in Ethiopian Airlines suspended or terminated from our payroll due to their ethnic background. This can be verified from our Human Resources records.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“On top of the four-fold (4X) growth registered in all parameters in the last decade, which repositioned our airline as the leading airline in the continent of Africa, Ethiopian Airlines demonstrated unique and top of the line level of creativity, agility, resilience and speed of decision making in managing the devastating global pandemic crisis.

“Thus, we would like to assure all our passengers and the public that Ethiopian Airlines strictly complies with all international aviation related regulations and standards, doesn’t deviate from any civil aviation regulations in all its operations, it has never been engaged in any weapons transportation.