Ethiopian Airlines Group starts flight operations with fully vaccinated crew

Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa’s largest carrier, has started operating flights with fully vaccinated crew against COVID-19 to keep travellers safe in light of the pandemic.

The Group CEO, Ethiopian Airlines, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam said “We are pleased to operate flights with fully vaccinated crew – a significant step in protecting our employees’ and customers’ health safety.

“We are encouraged by the increasing number of passengers travelling for business, VFR and tourism supported by the confidence of vaccination across the world.

“We have been squarely focused on working very hard to ensure the safety of our staff and passengers since the pandemic broke out and this is another testament to our continued commitment.

“We have bought and imported more than 37,000 vaccine shots for our employees and stakeholders.”

Ethiopian Airlines has been rigorously implementing COVID-19 precautionary measures including the launch of its own testing and isolation centre and digitisation of its operation among others.

The airline has been at the forefront in the fight against the pandemic carrying essential medical supplies and vaccines across the globe as well as repatriating stranded people back to their home.

