Ethiopian Airlines doubles Lagos flights from July

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s leading airline, has announced that it will increase its flights from Lagos to twice daily, effective July 1.

The airline will operate 14 weekly flights, providing passengers with more convenient travel options and faster connections to several African and Asian destinations.

The additional flights will reduce total travel time and offer passengers quicker and more convenient travel.

The new schedule includes four evening flights departing Lagos at 10:00 pm and three early morning flights departing at 5:40 am, while the existing daily midday flight remains unchanged.

According to Mrs. Firiehiwot Mekonnen, Area Manager in Nigeria, the added frequencies will enhance customer experience and reduce travel costs for passengers.

The airline’s decision to increase its flight frequencies is expected to benefit passengers traveling to destinations such as Dubai, São Paulo, Tel Aviv, and Mumbai.

