Ethiopian Airlines boosts Lagos flight frequency with second daily service

Ethiopian Airlines has deepened its Lagos flight frequency expansion with the launch of a second daily Lagos–Addis Ababa service, carrying 147 passengers.

The Boeing 737 Max aircraft landed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, at exactly 7:20 p.m. and received a ceremonial water cannon salute on arrival.

With the new frequency added, Ethiopian Airlines now operates 14 weekly services into and out of Lagos, reinforcing its leadership among foreign carriers operating in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr Ibrahim Kana, praised Ethiopian Airlines for its operational consistency and strategic growth, stating that the government did not hesitate to approve the airline’s request for more frequencies.

“When the airline approached us in the ministry requesting an increase in frequency to Lagos, we did not hesitate,” he said. “We did not hesitate because Ethiopian Airlines is our airline. Ethiopian Airlines is Nigeria’s airline.”

Dr Kana emphasised that aviation remains a vital tool for deepening continental ties and boosting inter-African trade and tourism.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s vision to transform Lagos into a dominant West African aviation hub, urging other international airlines to expand into Nigeria and utilise its numerous viable entry points.

Ms Firiehiwot Mekonnen, Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria, expressed appreciation for the support from Nigerian authorities, describing the second Lagos frequency as a response to strong demand and rising passenger volumes.

“In 2023, over 248,000 passengers travelled between Nigeria and Ethiopia, with Lagos accounting for the largest share,” she revealed.

The additional daily service will offer passengers improved flexibility and better connections across Ethiopian Airlines’ vast global network.

Dr Taiwo Afolabi, Chairman of SIFAX Group and Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO), commended the airline’s bold move, describing the new frequency as a strategic step towards deepening regional connectivity and expanding market access for Nigerian passengers.

With its current Lagos flight frequency expansion, Ethiopian Airlines continues to play a leading role in linking Nigeria to Africa and beyond, strengthening Lagos’ position as a growing hub for commercial and aviation activity on the continent.

