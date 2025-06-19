Ethiopian Airlines begins service to Hyderabad

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier and one of the world’s fastest-growing airlines, has inaugurated its new passenger service to Hyderabad, India, on June 16, 2025.

The new thrice-weekly route underscores the airline’s commitment to strengthening connectivity between Africa and India, and beyond offering passengers more convenient travel options.

The new service will operate three days a week. Flight ET 682 will operate from Addis Ababa (ADD) to Hyderabad (HYD) on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Flight ET 683 will operate from Hyderabad (HYD) to Addis Ababa (ADD) on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

While officially launching the new route, Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, remarked, “We are pleased to commence this new passenger service to Hyderabad, the sixth destination Ethiopian operates in India. We believe that beyond providing air transportation service, this new flight will play a pivotal role in strengthening trade and tourism ties between the two regions.”

The Group CEO further stated, “This route offers convenient passenger transport services, and Ethiopian will continue exploring new opportunities to expand its network in India and the region. As the continent’s top carrier with wide connectivity and world-class service, we remain dedicated to meeting the growing demand and fostering stronger partnerships across borders.”

Ethiopian Airlines is currently providing over 50s weekly dedicated passenger and cargo flight services to five Indian cities; Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.

With the addition of this new passenger route to Hyderabad, Ethiopian will solidify its presence in India to serve growing travel demand. It also provides more choice and seamless connections to passengers to and through India and the region at large