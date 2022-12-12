Ethiopia to investigate death of migrants in Zambia

Ethiopia’s government says it will send experts to investigate the death of 27 of its nationals whose bodies were found in Zambia over the weekend. (BBC)

Zambian police said preliminary investigations showed they were migrants between the ages of 20 and 38.

They are thought to have suffocated in a vehicle while trying to reach South Africa.

Their bodies had been dumped by the roadside on the outskirts of the capital, Lusaka.

A sole survivor was found alive in the early hours of Sunday morning and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

