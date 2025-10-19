Ethics, professionalism cornerstones of Nigeria’s capital market — SEC

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reiterated that professionalism and ethical conduct remain non-negotiable for stockbrokers and other market intermediaries, as part of efforts to build investor confidence and sustain transparency in Nigeria’s capital market.

Director-General of the SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, made this known at the 29th Annual Conference of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) held in Abuja at the weekend.

Speaking on the conference theme, “Capital Markets in a Digital, Ethical, Sustainable Era: Pathways for Economic Transformation,” Agama noted that the theme reflects the evolving global landscape where technology drives innovation, ethics anchors trust, and sustainability defines the future of finance.

“These three dimensions—digitalisation, ethics, and sustainability—are not separate pillars; they form the foundation of a modern, inclusive, and resilient capital market,” he said.

According to him, the digital era has brought about new opportunities ranging from online trading platforms and digital assets to data analytics, blockchain, and artificial intelligence, all of which are reshaping how capital is raised and investments are managed.

Agama stated that the SEC is leveraging this transformation to improve market efficiency, transparency, and investor protection through the automation of regulatory processes, risk-based supervision, and enhanced market surveillance systems.

He disclosed that the Commission is working closely with key stakeholders, including the CIS, to promote digital literacy and build the capacity of market participants in adapting to technological advancements.

“As technology evolves, so must our skills, ethics, and shared commitment to fairness and professionalism. No amount of innovation can replace the foundational importance of ethics,” Agama emphasized.

He commended the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers for its continued partnership in upholding professional standards and ethical codes that define the stockbroking profession.

“As regulators, we continue to emphasise that professionalism and ethical conduct are non-negotiable. Investors must have full confidence that the intermediaries who manage their wealth are guided by the highest standards of honesty and competence,” he said.

Agama called for continuous ethics education, professional development, and stronger disciplinary frameworks to ensure that Nigeria’s capital market remains a place of trust, integrity, and investor protection.