The Chairman of Estate and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON), Gersh Henshaw, has called on the 556 newly inducted estate surveyors and valuers to observe professional ethics and standards in the cause of discharging their duty in the interest of the country.

He made the call at the 47th Induction ceremony of the newly registered estate surveyors and valuers in Abuja.

While urging them to uphold ethical conduct, Henshaw said the seal given to them as registered surveyors and valuers, remains the property of the Board and can be withdrawn anytime if anyone is found wanting by the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Disciplinary Tribunal

He said: “I make bold to say that these 533 persons successfully passed through the furnaces, smothering kiln and crucibles of the Board’s interview.

“They conducted themselves creditably well and have been found fit and proper to have their names enrolled in as surveyors and valuers by the registrar.

“The instruments of practice: the personal stamps, and iron seal will be given to you today as well as your certificate of registration. It is important to note that the seal, though given to you, remains the property of the Board and can be withdrawn from you if you ply your practice contrary to set rules and regulations and thereby found liable for misconduct by the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Disciplinary Tribunal.”

He warned that their name could also be struck out from the register if found liable for misconduct.

“So, you will take the Oath of Allegiance and Pledge before the instruments of practice are handed to you,” he said

The ceremony, he told the inductees signified an important step in their designation as an Estate Surveyor and Valuer (ESV), adding that they are now entitled to use the prefix ESV before their name and the suffix RSV (Registered Estate Surveyor & Valuer) after their name.

“This is no mean achievement. When the dream and desire of a man is met, it is a tree of life. I, therefore, congratulate you for painstakingly going through the process. Permit me to remind you that the Board and the society expects you to deploy your knowledge, skills and competence to contribute to humanity and nation building. I welcome you to the noble profession of ancient origin,“ Henshaw added.

Charging the new inductees, Prof. Victor Akujuru, urged them to be good ambassadors in their dealings with clients.

To remain in professional practice, he said, meant that they have already become professionals empowered to practice in Nigeria and any other country that grants reciprocal recognition in real estate practice.

“It is necessary that we advise you on what should guide your practice as a professional Estate Surveyor and Valuer (ESV). You have reached this stage of your professional career, having passed through all the stages of preparation to become a professional.

“You were all presented by the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) as having qualified to be registered as professional estate surveyors and valuers.

“A disciplined group of individuals who adhere to ethical standards and who hold themselves out as and are accepted by the public as possessing special knowledge and skills in a widely recognized body of learning derived from research, education and training at a high level, and who are prepared to apply this knowledge and exercise these skills in the interest of others,” he said.

According to him, “it’s inherent in the definition of a profession that a code of ethics governs the activities of each profession. Such codes require behaviour and practice beyond the personal moral obligations of an individual. They define and demand high standards of behaviour in respect to the services”

President of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Amayaevbo Johnbull, wished the inductees success in all their endeavours.

