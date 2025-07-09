Èsù is not Satan: Exploring the indigenous Yoruba worldview

A review of Israel Ayanwuyi’s book, Èsù is not Satan

Israel Ayanwuyi stands out when it comes to promoting Yorùbá culture. Through his AIF Yoruba Cultural Centre (AIF YCC), he has created numerous educating and entertaining Yorùbá contents.

He holds the record for making the highest number of quality and detailed video documentaries about our beloved hometown, Ògbómọ̀ṣọ́, on YouTube.

The book, Esu is Not Satan, is of great necessity to the Yoruba race.

Preserving one’s culture entails safeguarding its narratives, ensuring they remain unchanged over time. Even when influenced, it should be the duty of all Ọmọlúàbí to consistently protect the legacies of our unsung heroes and progenitors..

When people are confronted with ideas that directly challenge their respective religions and what they’ve always believed in, biases can quickly cloud their judgments. Deep emotional attachment to beliefs can lead to a defensive reaction, making it difficult to objectively evaluate perspectives. But one of such cases was addressed in this book for anyone who cares about the right knowledge as they really are, irrespective of religion affiliations.

The book “Èṣù is not Satan” is for everyone. It carefully analysed all connected subject matters as regarding the way of life in Yorùbáland before the advent of the Abrahamic religion.

The book did a fantastic job of asserting that Yorùbás in the earliest days were obviously organized and they understood the concept of Olódùmarè as the Supreme Being.

The book explains the role of primordial beings and divinities, like Èṣù, as instituted and assigned to various tasks on earth by Olódùmarè.

With Bible verses and Ayahs from the Quran, the author established beyond reasonable doubts that Èṣù is totally different from Satan who is the main antagonist to God (YAHWEH) in the Abrahamic religions.

The author is able to note that Ifá is a compendium of Yorùbá wisdom, stories, culture, religion, science, politics, civillisation and lots more.

The book is a must for any Yorùbá who yearns for knowledge and is ready to learn, unlearn and relearn.

Ayanwuy is one of the gatekeepers of Yorùbá culture and traditions as he is committed to maintaining the essence and authenticity of the culture and safeguarding the heritage for posterity.