GLITZ

Esther Igbekele plans big for mum’s final burial

Seyi Sokoya
Esther Igbekele

All is set for a grand burial celebration in honour of late Madam Mary Amope Kudirat Igbekele JP, mother of renowned gospel musician, Esther Igbekele, as the singer prepares to celebrate her beloved mother’s life and legacy in a memorable style.

From all indications, the arrangements being put in place by the gospel music star underscore the significant place her late mother occupied in her life, particularly her unwavering support for her music career and personal growth.

Esther, who had joined other family members to celebrate the demise of her mother on October 1 and 2, is now set to host a grand final burial party in honour of the departed matriarch.

The event, expected to attract prominent dignitaries, leading gospel ministers, entertainers and other personalities from different walks of life, will hold on January 8, 2027, at Victoria Garden Event Centre, 1 Assbifi Road, opposite Protea Hotel, CBD, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1pm.

The late Madam Igbekele, who died at the age of 71, was described by her daughter as a rare gem and a pillar of support whose contributions to her career and life could never be forgotten.

The gospel singer, who was visibly emotional during her mother’s interment, reportedly struggled to come to terms with the painful loss, reflecting the depth of their bond and the special place her mother occupied in her heart.

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For Esther, the final burial party is more than a ceremonial farewell; it is an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life, acknowledge the sacrifices of a beloved mother and honour the memories of a woman whose influence remains indelible.

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