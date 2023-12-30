As a result of the increasing population and demand for decent and affordable shelter, an Estate Development Company known as Rainbow Heritage Group, has called for partnership with the Anambra State Government and private sector to actualise Governor Charles Soludo’s vision of making the state a livable and prosperous homeland in Nigeria.

The Commercial Director of Rainbow Heritage Group, Mrs Prinye Ngelale, made the call at the official unveiling of “THE GOLF RESIDENCY AWKA”, an estate owned by the group.

The event, which took place at the International Convention Centre Awka, on Friday, has in attendance, the State Commissioner for Budget and Economy Planning, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake, the Managing Director, Anambra State ICT Agency, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, residents of Awka and the media.

Speaking further in her address, Mrs Ngelale said “Today marks an extraordinary occasion as we proudly announce our collaboration with the Anambra State Government to unveil The Golf Residency; a low-density haven in the new Government Residential Area (GRA) of Awka territory.

“The Golf Residency Project is a Public Private Partnership project with the Anambra State Government.

“The Golf Residency is a uniquely designed space aimed to produce the best-in-class real estate development targeted at a well deserving hardworking people of Anambra State at home and in diaspora, who yearn to live in comfort and style in a serene and harmonious environment, all connected in a SMART community.

“The Golf Residency embodies our commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure and 1st grade construction with impeccable finishing designs.

“Our luxury homes are meticulously crafted and generously spacious, all redefining the standards of modern living.

“Each bedroom shall boast of ensuite facilities with the right ambiance for comfort and functionality.

According to her, the Estate shall have “uninterrupted 24-hour power supply, backed by an independent solar and inverters system for each home we build. It shall have convenience shops, a restaurant, and a clubhouse contributing to a vibrant communal and harmonious atmosphere.

“We shall establish promenades for jogging and parks, to create an environment conducive for an active and enjoyable lifestyle. The estate shall be divided in Thematic Clusters to enhance communal connectivity and neighbourliness. The clusters shall have playgrounds for our residents and their children to safely play and host social gatherings. *We shall have a centralized water distribution system, with water treatment plants to guarantee a sustainable potable water supply. We shall also establish a secure perimeter fence, vigilant security personnel with CCTV cameras ensuring the safety of residents.*Each homeowner shall receive a Deed of Assignment, being an extract from the Global Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) in line with the Joint Venture Agreement with the Anambra State Government, among others.

“To successfully achieve all these features, we shall also embark on strategic partnerships and collaborations with competent institutions with proven and impeccable track records.

“The Golf Residency is not just an estate, but a robust tapestry woven with all the essentials for a life that seamlessly blends WORK, LEISURE, AND LIVING.

“We take pride in offering various house types and flexible payment plans, making your dream home a tangible reality.

“We therefore invite you to embark on this journey with us, as we redefine luxury living in Awka, Ngelale advertised.

Unveiling the estate, the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo commended the group for taking advantage of the opportunities and conducive environment provided by his administration for private enterprises to thrive, especially in the real estate sector.

The governor, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Land, Prof Affomze Amucheazi, said the government alone cannot meet all the housing needs of the citizens. “This is why the administration has embraced a global housing policy that, among other objectives, seeks to explore innovation and partnership with the private sector to actualize the vision of making Anambra a livable and prosperous homeland in Nigeria.”

The group’s Director of Strategy and Planning, Emeka Onwuocha, who also spoke during the launching, said Rainbow Heritage Group is in the state to ensure that Ndi-Anambra get and enjoy affordable and decent accommodation to reduce pressure.

According to him, we want to set a standard in Anambra State where other states in the South-East region will emulate.

While commending Governor Soludo on his achievements recorded so far in the state, especially, in the housing sector, Onwuocha called on the people to invest with Rainbow Heritage Group for safety.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE