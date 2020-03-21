Establishment of Fortune university will enhance access to tertiary education in Nigeria ― NIIRE

The coordinator of Nigerians in Ireland(NIIRE), Dr. Oluseyi Aba has congratulated business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim, on the foundation laying ceremony of the University of Fortune in Igbotako, Okitipupa local government of Ondo State.

Established by the billionaire, the foundation laying ceremony of the university was performed by the Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu alongside the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi in Igbotako on Saturday.

In a press statement released and made available to Tribune Online, Aba commended Ibrahim for citing the university in Igbotako, saying aside from opening up more access to tertiary education in the district, the university in the area would impact positively on the local economy of the people in the zone and the state at large.

“Dr Jimoh Ibrahim has done well by establishing the university in our locality. It will boost the local economy of our people thus improving their standard of living.

“He could have as well located the university in Lagos or elsewhere he so desires, but he chose to remember his homeland back in Ondo State. That’s a commendable feat which goes to show the love he has for our people,” he said.

Aba, a philanthropist also called on other well-meaning sons and daughters of Ondo South Senatorial District to help bring development to the zone, emphasizing that the government alone cannot develop the area.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE