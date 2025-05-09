Establish national grazing commission to address herdsmen-farmers clashes, expert urges FG

Bello Temitope Olanrewaju, an Environmental Economics expert from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), has urged the Federal Government to establish a National Grazing and Land Use Commission to address the escalating conflict between herdsmen and farmers.

According to Bello, the commission would help to map out grazing reserves, mediate land disputes, and integrate traditional authorities into land allocation processes. This, he believes, would reduce the incidence of clashes between farmers and herders, which have resulted in significant loss of life and property.

“The herdsmen-farmer conflict is not merely an agricultural issue; it is a security challenge, an economic liability, and a development threat,” Bello said. “Establishing a National Grazing and Land Use Commission would be a step in the right direction towards addressing this crisis.”

The conflict has resulted in the deaths of many, tens of thousands displaced, and hundreds of thousands of hectares of cropland abandoned.

According to Bello, a recent study found that over 83 per cent of surveyed farmers in Ekiti State had experienced herdsmen incursions, with crop destruction, uncontrolled grazing, and indiscriminate bush burning identified as the top triggers of conflict.

Bello also emphasised the need for the commission to be backed by adequate infrastructure and policy support.

“We need to invest in early-warning and dialogue systems, support victims, and build peace through policy. Additionally, expanding access to ranching infrastructure, such as water points, vet care, and feedlots, would support herders transitioning from nomadic to semi-settled systems,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of protecting smallholder farmers, who produce 90 -95 per cent of Nigeria’s food.

Bello said, “Farmers need access to low-interest loans for fencing and guards. Our study found that fencing alone reduces the likelihood of incursion by 13.5 per cent, while guard presence cuts risk by 24.5 per cent.”

By establishing a National Grazing and Land Use Commission, Bello believes that the Federal Government can take a proactive approach to addressing the root causes of the conflict and promoting sustainable agriculture.

“If Nigeria continues down this path, it will not only fail to achieve Sustainable Development Goals related to hunger, poverty, and peace—it risks becoming a net food importer, utterly dependent on unstable global markets,” he warned.

