Certain chieftains of the All Progressives Congress under the platform of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Tinubu-Shettima 2023 have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to establish a Government of National Unity in order to appease aggrieved power blocs in the country. The group made this appeal during a press briefing held in Abuja on Thursday.

It has been observed that although the Ninth Senate, upon President Tinubu’s formal request, approved some Special Advisers for him, he has yet to establish a substantive cabinet.

Dr Lilian Ene Ogbole, the National Coordinator of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Tinubu/Shettima 2023, addressed journalists and expressed the forum’s satisfaction with the recent actions of the new administration, describing them as bold and reassuring.

The forum emphasized that a Government of National Unity would foster a sense of inclusion for all. They further appealed to the presidential candidates of opposition parties who are contesting Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory to withdraw their cases and extend a hand of fellowship in the broader interest of the country.

“As stakeholders in the Nigerian project, we find it imperative to use this platform to call on all selfless, well-meaning Nigerians and patriots across party lines worldwide to lay down their swords and embrace this evidently transformational government of national unity and inclusivity.

We want to state categorically, here and now, that the victory in the last presidential election is a victory for all Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliation, religion, or tribe. It is indeed a victory for Africa, the entire black race, and, of course, a victory for the entire world and humanity at large. It was an election without winners or losers.

“The government of President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated beyond a reasonable doubt that it is transformational in nature, with immense potential to reunite, revitalize, renew, and reposition Nigeria for an era of uninterrupted progress and prosperity.

Therefore, it is crucial for everyone to join forces. While we acknowledge that aggrieved candidates have the fundamental right to seek redress in a court of law, we appeal to them, in the national interest, to withdraw their litigations against the president and collaborate with him in the proposed government of national unity and inclusivity.

“We express this with confidence because we can see from all indications that the Tinubu-led administration is prepared to work diligently towards establishing peace, development, and progress in Nigeria. We believe that the candidates of other political parties, whose intentions align with Tinubu’s actions, can and should take a step further to synergize with him in achieving the same patriotic purpose in the national interest.

“This is the only way to demonstrate to the world that their struggles are not personal or selfish but driven by the national interest and the quest to restore the dignity of our nation through the initiation and implementation of people-friendly policies and programs.

We are convinced that the present administration is already making significant progress, as evidenced by the nation-building measures it has undertaken, such as the removal of fuel subsidy, the signing of the education bill into law, the display of uncommon fairness and equity in the appointment of key officials, and its monetary and economic policies, to mention a few.





“We also take this opportunity to call on all elder statesmen across Nigeria to promptly invite all aggrieved parties to a round table meeting and appeal to them not to undermine the will of the people through distractions but to join hands with the government that was willingly elected by Nigerians to change their story through unprecedented development for the betterment of all and sundry.

“It is evident that now is not the time for further distractions; it is time to propel Nigeria forward in a positive direction. This is a call for a unity government in the national interest.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Nigeria’s economy needs prayer — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that Nigeria’s economy needs prayers to…

EXCLUSIVE: DSS recovers 18 bags of currency, documents from Emefiele’s Lagos residence

No fewer than 18 Ghana-must-go bags containing money and documents have been carted away by operatives of…

Ladies should have between N5m to N10m before getting married — BBNaija’s Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has enjoined ladies to…

Peter Obi still best candidate for better Nigeria — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in…

GWR: Chef Dammy plans to unseat Hilda Baci with 150-hour cook-a-thon

The 22-year-old chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed her plans to…

TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea agree deal for 21-year-old Senegalese striker

According to The Athletic, Chelsea has agreed to personal terms with Villarreal’s Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 21, who has a release clause of…