Esso Properties targets delivery of 2,500 houses in 2021

Nigeria’s real estate sector is evolving at a tremendous pace with the industry still beset by several challenges which have hampered it from realising its true potentials.

While real estate companies and professional developers have also been on the rise in a bid to fill the housing deficit gap of over N17 million units, Esso Properties Limited is targeting the delivery of 2,500 new houses by the end of 2021.

Promoted by its Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Smith Sosochukwuma Ezenagu, the company has been steadily growing both in size and value, gaining the confidence of Nigerians as the real estate provider of choice.

With a lofty goal of delivering 2,500 properties by the end of 2021, the managing director said this would be made possible through a combination of entrepreneurial spirit, professional excellence and in-depth understanding of the demand-supply dynamics in the real estate industry.

He hinted that the company has been able to deliver projects in Lagos and Awka, while expanding its reach to Enugu, Owerri, Asaba and Abuja.

Founded on principles that form the essence of its operations, according to him, Esso Properties Limited is not restricted in its scope of service delivery, catering also to Nigerians in diaspora, foreign investors and expatriates, civil servants, private sector employees, business owners and bankers, with secondary audience as realtors/agents, real estate companies, and marketers.

The company’s media consultant, Mr Segun Adewale, stated that with a vision of spreading the estates across the country, some of Esso’s estates included Berry Prime Estate in Lagos for high net worth individuals, adding that other properties in choice locations in Lagos encompassed Summer View Estate in Epe (a model for affordable, low-cost development), while Sunray Estate located in Eleko was a model meant for middle income individuals. “Others are located in Ibeju and Abijo.

He added “The company also has three properties in Awka, located at Wonderland, Amansea and Agu, Awka. Two of the estates -Berry Prime Estate in Agu and Sunray Estate in Amansea were launched last month in pomp and pageantry at Parktonian Hotel Awka , Anambra state.

“Apart from the special appearances by the Esso brand Ambassadors, Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie and Charles Okocha, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uchenna Okafor also graced the occasion.”

According to the media consultant, Esso is focused on carving a niche for itself as a trusted, reliable, and friendly real estate entity, having sufficient general property investment and real estate market experience as well as the requisite knowledge required to undertake property development, with sights

on breaking new frontiers in the industry providing optimum services at affordable rates and flexible payment option.

“The fundamental creed guiding Esso’s operations is hinged on excellent service delivery aimed at positioning the company as an emerging force in the industry,’ he said

This, he said was amply buttressed by the company’s bold initiative of establishing the Esso Academy, where journalists on the real estate beat would be trained in the art of real estate reporting, describing it as the ‘very first of its kind’, titled ‘The Esso Properties Champions Orientation Program,’ (ECHO), with the inaugural class scheduled to take place between April and May, this year.

