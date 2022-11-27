Essential hair care products needed for a healthy natural hair

Keeping our hair in its natural state has become a major trend over the years. A lot of individuals are faced with the challenge of knowing the appropriate hair care products to use on their natural hair since our natural hair comes in different types.
These different hair types have their unique textures and characteristics. It is important that we have knowledge of the general hair care products to use on our natural hair for healthy growth.
In this article are natural haircare products that are important for healthy natural hair regardless of the type.
1. Shampoo
Regardless of your hair type, it is essential you get a shampoo as one of your haircare products. Shampoos are generally used for getting rid of dirt on your hair. Shampoos come in different types and they include:
Moisturising shampoo
This kind of shampoo is best used once or twice a week based on your schedule.
The best moisturizing shampoos typically don’t have ammonium or sodium lauryl sulfates, and will not leave your hair feeling tangled, stripped, or squeaky clean.
Instead, they are just gentle cleansers that leave your hair feeling detangled and soft.
Clarifying shampoo
This kind of shampoo should be used once a month or twice if you use hair grease and other heavy oils on your hair quite often.
A clarifying shampoo will strip your hair of the product build-up and is a great way to start caring for your hair every month.
If you don’t have hard water and you only use a small selection of hair products, you might only need a moisturizing shampoo to complete your natural hair regimen.
If you use a lot of oils and styling gels, you will need to consider using a clarifying shampoo every once in a while to occasionally remove this product build-up.
2. Moisturising deep conditioner
The next haircare product you should use for your natural hair if you’re intentional about having healthy hair is a moisturizing deep conditioner.
Moisturizing conditioners generally follow the moisturising shampoo after every wash.
It’s recommended that you deep condition your hair once a week for up to 20 minutes, preferably with heat (in a hooded dryer).
For those who wash their hair twice a week, only one of those washes should be followed by deep conditioning.
3. Natural oils
Natural oils are a must-have haircare product for healthy natural hair.
Some examples include olive oil, neem oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, rosemary oil, tea tree oil, safflower oil, lanolin oil, sweet almond oil, Vatika oil, carrot oil, and castor oil.
Natural oils help to seal in water-based moisturizer products and help enhance the shine and pliability of hair.
4. Water-based moisturiser
Water-based moisturizer is usually used for daily supplementation of moisture.
The best water-based moisturizers don’t contain petrolatum, mineral oil, or lanolin.
Instead, they contain aloe or water as their first ingredient and often contain emollients and humectants that draw moisture into the hair to soften it.
It is recommended that you moisturize your hair once or twice a day before bedtime and in the morning.
5. Protein-based treatments and conditioners
These are primarily used for rebuilding the hair strands, and work best when they are integrated into an already high-moisture hair care routine.
The frequency of using protein-based conditioners and treatments will largely depend on the strength of the product you’re using and the amount of hair damage you’re trying to correct.
Note: protein re-constructors should be followed by a good moisturizing deep conditioner in order to restore the natural pliability and moisture of the hair.
6. Leave-in conditioner
Leave-in conditioners are largely optional haircare products but can be a helpful component of a healthy hair care regimen.
Leave-in conditioners usually help with hair detangling especially after shampooing and conditioning, and can actually be used as water-based moisturizers for daily use.
In all, your hair is your crown and beauty as a woman; ensure you supply it with the essential haircare products that will help you achieve healthy natural hair.