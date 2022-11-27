Essential hair care products needed for a healthy natural hair

These different hair types have their unique textures and characteristics. It is important that we have knowledge of the general hair care products to use on our natural hair for healthy growth.

In this article are natural haircare products that are important for healthy natural hair regardless of the type.

1. Shampoo

Regardless of your hair type, it is essential you get a shampoo as one of your haircare products. Shampoos are generally used for getting rid of dirt on your hair. Shampoos come in different types and they include:

Moisturising shampoo

This kind of shampoo is best used once or twice a week based on your schedule.

The best moisturizing shampoos typically don’t have ammonium or sodium lauryl sulfates, and will not leave your hair feeling tangled, stripped, or squeaky clean.

Instead, they are just gentle cleansers that leave your hair feeling detangled and soft.

Clarifying shampoo

This kind of shampoo should be used once a month or twice if you use hair grease and other heavy oils on your hair quite often.

A clarifying shampoo will strip your hair of the product build-up and is a great way to start caring for your hair every month.

If you don’t have hard water and you only use a small selection of hair products, you might only need a moisturizing shampoo to complete your natural hair regimen.

If you use a lot of oils and styling gels, you will need to consider using a clarifying shampoo every once in a while to occasionally remove this product build-up.

2. Moisturising deep conditioner