Espam University graduates charged to be good ambassadors

VICE chancellor, Espam Formation University, Cotonou, Benin Republic, Professor Martial Lipeb has advised the graduating students of the institution to be good ambassadors of the university.

Professor Lipeb stated this during the 9th convocation /12th matriculation ceremonies of the institution, held recently on the university campus premises.

He also urged the graduands to standout and be competitive wherever they find themselves and never to forget that they are winners.

He said: “To our graduands, I want to say thank you for your time at the Espam Formation University. Be our ambassadors wherever you go; be different from many others, be competitive and never forget that Espam Formation University is for the winners.

‘’To the matriculating students, I want to assure you that you have made a good choice. The university will grow quantitatively and qualitatively because of your hard work, discipline and commitment.”

Delivering the convocation/matriculation lecture entitled, ‘Implication of Developmental Crises in Human Security in West-Africa,’ the guest speaker and director of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance at Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna, Professor Tyoor Fredrick, explained that “the current trends, present economic, social and political conditions in West-Africa indicate that the region is confronted with serious crises that are affecting its development.”

He noted that the crises had threatened the welfare and existence of broad segments of the population, adding that there is still more to be done in securing the human populations and stabilising the sub-region.

Professor Fredrick maintained that the ambiguous security issues had exacerbated developmental efforts in the sub-region, while he called on policy makers to rise up to human security issues in the sub-region.

In a brief chat with journalists, the director of Academic Affairs, Espam Formation University, Dr Kazeem Akande, reinstated the institution’s commitment to training and helping students to fulfil their dreams,.

He added that “the university does not only give training in academic studies, but also helps students in developing their various skills and talents.”





At the event, the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and an associate professor, Abubakar Audi, was installed as the first pro-chancellor of the institution with other dignitaries graced the occassion, including Nigeria Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Ambassador Olukayode Olugbenga Aluko,

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…