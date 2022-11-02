ESFAM varsity honours Akande, others

THE ESFAM University, Benin Republic, has honoured the founder of Easy Prevarsity Education Consult, Dr Kazeem Akande, with an honorary doctorate in Entrepreneurship.

The award was conferred on the educationist, alongside nine others, on Saturday during the institution’s convocation and matriculation, held at the institution’s premises in Benin Republic.

Speaking during the presentation of the award to the recipients, founder, ESFAM University, Dr Roger Medegan Fagla, congratulated the awardees while he urged the award recipients to join hands with the university in her quest for academic excellence through infrastructure development, moral and financial support.

He said as the institution is marching on, the institution owes a lot to the dogged commitment of hardworking members of administration and staffers in the university, adding that their contribution to the continued growth and existence of this university is noticeable and recognised.

While he restated the institution’s commitment to providing top-quality education, he urged matriculating students to continue to be law-abiding, avoid violence and other law-breaking acts capable of jeopardising their career and be good ambassadors of their country.

Also speaking, registrar ESFAM University, Dr Mike Omonbude, speaking on the topic ‘Universities Strike, Winners, Losers and Wayforward’ (Reference point Nigeria Universities), stated that though strikes are a weapon of last resort, if the country is not alive to its responsibility of providing good education system that runs on a stable calendar, the union should focus on the welfare of its members.

