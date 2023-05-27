As Nigeria begins another phase in its quest for democratic growth and development, Nigerians have been urged to eschew bitterness, hatred and religiosity in order to get to the expected democratic height.

Nigerians are also advised to forget whatever might have played out in the build-up to the last general elections and support the new dispensation at both Federal and State levels to have a virile dispensation.

The assertion was made by a traditional ruler in Bauchi state, Sarkin Tirwun, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed when he received members of the Rotary Club of Bauchi Central in his Palace on Saturday.

He stressed that “what is needed is prayers for the incoming administration at both Federal and State levels for God’s leading, that is what is required of us as Nigerians irrespective of ethnoreligious sentiments and political differences.”

Sarkin Tirwun said, “Here in Tirwun community, we live as one without any religious segregation, we use the same van to convey the dead to the cemetery because it is only God who knows all of us. There’s no reason for religious and or political divide among us.”

The traditional ruler added that there is no need for religious antagonism because “Only God knows who will enter paradise. Let us tolerate each other and live in peace and Unity.”

He then commended the Rotary Club of Bauchi Central for the gesture saying that it will go a long way to provide health to members of the community who don’t have money to go for such medical attention.

