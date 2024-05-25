In a dramatic twist, the Chairman of the Labour Party Ward 3 in Esan North East Local Government, Thomson Valentine Ehigbese, has denied suspending the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Recall that the Edo State Chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbalo, stated in a press release that Abure’s suspension came after the State executive ratified his suspension by the ward three in Esan North East Local Government Area.

“The suspension was announced after the state executive ratified the suspension of Abure from ward three in Esan North East Local Government Area.

Abure is suspended over a series of allegations bordering on fraud, mismanagement of the party, and anti-party activities,” the statement said.

However, in a viral video, the ward 3 chairman, Ehigbese, urged Nigerians to disregard the purported suspension of the National Chairman of the party as it did not emanate from his ward.

He said in the viral video: “My name is Thomson Valentine Ehigbese, Ward 3 Chairman, Esan North East Local Government, Labour Party.

I just woke up to shocking news this morning that the state chairman of the party, Mr. Kelly Ogbalo, addressed a press conference stating that the ward 3 chairman suspended the National Chairman of our great party.

“I want to tell the press and everybody to disregard that information; it is not correct. That lie, I don’t know where it is coming from. We, the ward 3 members of the party, are very loyal to the National Chairman of our party. We did not suspend him; we have nothing to do with this suspension.

“I am using this medium to beg the whole press to disregard this information; it is not correct. I don’t know where it is coming from. Abure still remains the national chairman of our party.

“Last year, a similar thing occurred; we all went to court, and the National Chairman got his verdict in court. At the end of the day, the constitution did not empower me as the ward chairman to suspend the national chairman”.