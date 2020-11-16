Erring corps members will be tried in camp court ― NYSC Coordinator

Ekiti State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Coordinator, Mrs Mary Chikezie has stated that erring corps members will be tried in the camp court.

The Ekiti State NYSC coordinator, Mrs Mary Chikezie who disclosed this during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2020 batch B (stream 1A) corps members at the orientation camp in Ise-Orun/Emure Ekiti on Monday said the camp court is necessary to ensure orderliness and strict adherence to instructions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted that all COVID-19 safety measures would be enforced, adding that the management of the scheme has provided enough face mask, sanitizers and installation of taps for regular handwashing at strategic points in the camp.

She admonished the corps members to obey all instructions especially the COVID-19 protocols, maintaining that they would not hesitate to dismiss anyone caught disobeying the laid down regulations.

According to her, “Any corps member who is not ready to comply with the regulations in the camp will leave the camp because they signed an undertaking that they will comply and as a matter of fact, we have what is called camp court which we have already told them about. What this camp court does is to try erring corps members and instantly mete out punishment.

She explained that all officials in the camp have been tested for Covid-19 as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), saying, “I enjoin you all to play your own part in curtailing the spread of this virus through regular washing of your hands as well as wearing of face masks among other safety protocols hence adjusting to the new normal.”

Chikezie revealed that about 653 corps members comprising 238 male and 415 female were deployed to the state for the mandatory one service, advising them to shun all forms of social vices in the course of their stay in the state.

The state Coordinator commended the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi for his support to the scheme in the state, “especially in the recent approval of fund for the renovation works in the camp and re-roofing of the dilapidated male hostel.”

In his speech, Governor Fayemi informed the corps members posted to the state to be above board and be ready to contribute to the development of the state, saying his administration would at all times reward outstanding performance from them.

Fayemi who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Michael Awopetu advised the corps members to take advantage of the orientation course and equip themselves with relevant skills that would make stand out among other graduates.

“The nation expects our youths to be committed, versatile and innovative and see your mobilisation for service as a clarion call for you to rise up go the task of nation-building and integration of its citizens,” he said.

The Chief Justice of Ekiti State, Justice Ayodeji Daramola administered the oath and supervised the swearing-in of the new corps members.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE