Erratic power supply and Tinubu’s 2023 vow

Some weeks ago, Nigeria started experiencing an intense heat wave that had her wondering if the world was ending. The answer came in as El-Niño; a climate phenomenon that develops over the tropical Pacific Ocean and can influence rainfall patterns, temperature distribution and seasonal weather conditions, including West Africa.

A concerning report was published on September 22, 2026 from the University of Chicago’s Climate Impact Lab titled 451,000 at Risk: Where Action Can Save Lives. It estimated that Nigeria could experience approximately 31,400 additional heat-related deaths between September 2026 and February 2027.

The report shared precautionary measures as these numbers were projections made based on calculations. It identified the need for hydration and cooling centres, especially for the elderly and those who work under extreme heat conditions.

One would think this report would make the Nigerian government make it easy for its people by making electricity available but you would agree with me to say that power supply has been worse than ever before.

Power shortages have increased across Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Oyo, and Kwara states with allocations dropping to about 2,926 megawatts. In the past nine days, Ikeja Electric has apologised seven times for poor power supply. The reason for the repeated supply shortfalls has been varying from grid instability, network faults, transformer limits and maintenance. But this is the same old story we’ve been told since we learnt to say “Up Nepa!” and rejoice at the occasional gift of light that grace our dark country.

The 2023 presidential candidate who is currently the sitting president in a meeting with members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) had made stable electricity one of his sole campaign pledge.

“By all means necessary, you must have electricity and you will not pay for estimated bill anymore. A promise made will be a promise kept. If I don’t keep the promise and I come back for second term, don’t vote for me.”

So, the golden question remains “How are we still struggling with stable power supply?”

Since he came into power, he has signed the Electricity act that allows the state to generate electricity, introduced the presidential metering initiative, the debt reduction programme as well as the introduction of the electricity tariff.

But these are irrelevant if Nigeria still experiences blackouts. The policy of the electricity tariff was intended to reduce electricity subsidies but Nigerians end up paying more for poor electricity supply. Customers classified under Band A pay more for electricity but still experience poor supply.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser, Information and Strategy to the president in his press statement tactically implied that the popular 2023 campaign pledge is not a promise to not campaign for a second term but “…that should he fall short, he would owe Nigerians an adequate explanation before seeking their support for a second term.” He then diligently highlighted all of the policies the president had put in place. But what are policies if they can’t protect a nation in the face of a heat wave that projects the death of over 31,400 of its people?

El-Niño was supposed to, at least, be a cushion for the Nigerian people to experience great power supply but instead thousands, millions of Nigerians are exposed to an intense heatwave.

Just like Aso Villa, households and businesses are installing solar energy that costs an arm and a leg. Solar energy is gradually becoming a replacement for electricity supply rather than a complement. And this leads us to ask, “Is there any hope for the Nigerian power sector?”

•Oladeji is a corps member with the Nigerian Tribune.