Erosion: Tinubu questions Peter Obi’s leadership record at Akwa Ibom rally

President Bola Amed Tinubu has questioned the leadership experience and political management abilities of Peter Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, while comparing his record as Anambra State governor with his own tenure in Lagos.

Tinubu made the remarks on Friday during a political rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where he challenged Obi’s ability to handle governance and national challenges.

Taking a swipe at Obi’s performance as governor of Anambra State, the President contrasted his administration’s handling of erosion with his own response to coastal challenges in Lagos.

“In Anambra State, he could not confront erosion. I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, confronted the Atlantic Ocean,” the President said.

Tinubu subsequently questioned whether Obi’s alleged inability to address the challenge reflected the leadership qualities expected of someone seeking to govern the country.

He also criticised the NDC candidate over his ability to manage political affairs, arguing that he had failed to resolve issues within his party.

“Is that a leadership trait? Is that a leadership character?” Tinubu asked, to which the crowd responded in the negative.

Meanwhile, the President urged his supporters to remain committed to his administration’s agenda, pledging to address poverty, ignorance and economic decline.

He expressed confidence that his government would overcome the challenges and improve the country’s economic and social conditions.

“We will break the circle of poverty, ignorance and economic regression. We will definitely break it,” he said.