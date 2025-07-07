Erin Patterson: Australian woman found guilty of killing relatives with poisoned lunch

Erin Patterson has been found guilty of murdering three of her relatives and attempting to murder a fourth by serving them a meal laced with deadly mushrooms.

The 50-year-old Australian woman was convicted by a Victorian Supreme Court jury.

She was found to have served a beef wellington dish containing death cap mushrooms to four guests at her home in Leongatha, in Victoria’s Gippsland region.

The lunch, which took place on 29 July 2023, led to the deaths of Don and Gail Patterson and Heather Wilkinson.

A fourth guest, Ian Wilkinson, survived after spending weeks in hospital.

Police said all four had been diagnosed with amanita poisoning, a deadly condition caused by consuming death cap mushrooms.

Gail and Heather died on 4 August. Don died the next day.

Ian, a Baptist pastor, was later discharged to a rehabilitation facility.

Patterson was arrested in November 2023, more than three months after the incident.

The trial lasted over 10 weeks, and the jury of seven men and five women returned unanimous verdicts on all charges.

As the guilty verdicts were read out, Patterson remained calm and kept her eyes forward. No relatives of the victims were in court for the outcome.

Following the decision, Victoria Police issued a statement:

“Our thoughts are with the respective families at this time and we acknowledge how difficult these past two years have been for them.”

Police also praised their homicide squad and others who supported the complex investigation.

They added that the families had requested privacy and would not issue a public statement.

Prosecutor Nanette Rogers SC told the court that Patterson had invited her four guests under the false pretense that she had cancer and needed help figuring out how to tell her children.

Her estranged husband, Simon Patterson, was also invited but pulled out the day before. He reportedly messaged to say he felt “too uncomfortable” to attend.

No motive for the crime was presented in court.

Patterson’s defence barrister, Colin Mandy SC, argued that the incident was a

“tragedy and terrible accident.”

He said Patterson never meant to harm anyone. He admitted she had lied to police about foraging mushrooms and owning a food dehydrator, but said she did so out of fear and confusion.

It was also confirmed that Patterson had never been diagnosed with cancer.

Presiding judge Justice Christopher Beale thanked the jury for their service. He described them as

“excellent” and praised their attitude throughout the trial, which lasted longer than expected.

Beale said jurors would be exempt from further jury service for 15 years.

He also addressed the media attention surrounding the case, calling it “unprecedented.”

In his final instructions, he told the jury:

“If any of that has reached your eyes or ears… you must be particularly careful not to let it influence you in any way.”

He reminded them that the burden of proof rested entirely on the prosecution.

“Erin Patterson does not have to prove anything,” he said.

“It is not enough for the prosecution to prove that the accused is probably guilty or likely to be guilty.”

He added:

“A reasonable doubt is not an imaginary or fanciful doubt or an unrealistic possibility.”

The case has attracted significant national and international attention. Patterson now awaits sentencing as one of Australia’s most disturbing murder trials comes to a close.

