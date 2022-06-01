Ericsson tops Frost Radar in global 5G network infrastructure market ranking

For the second consecutive year, Ericsson has been ranked as the leader in the Frost Radar, 5G Network Infrastructure Market 2021 reports. This shows the company’s ability to scale its innovations and growth in the field consistently from 2G, 3G, to 4G and now 5G.

By ranking the highest in the latest Frost Radar, report, Ericsson confirms its status as the leader in terms of both innovation and growth in the 5G network infrastructure market which, according to business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, spans 5G radio access networks (RAN), transport networks, and core networks.

Mr Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson, said: “The Frost Radar report recognises Ericsson’s investments in technology leadership for customers’ benefit.

“By focusing on constant innovation and 5G portfolio development, we aim to stay ahead of the curve and provide our customers with the solutions they need for building the future networks.”

The Frost Radar independently evaluates companies with a significant influence on the market in a particular industry. As highlighted in the Frost Radar, methodology, the Innovation and Growth scores are used to rate a company’s focus on continuous innovation and ability to translate the innovations into consistent growth.

The report plots top industry participants, standing out among companies positioned as the overall market leaders, leaders in a market segment, or thought leaders in certain segments.





Commenting on Ericsson’s top result by the Growth Index, Troy Morley, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan’s Information & Communication Technology group and the author of the report, said: “Ericsson has spent the last few years adjusting its overall strategy to focus on profitability. The company has indicated that its strategy has been successful, even with the challenges brought by the pandemic.

“As a leader in the 4G infrastructure market, Ericsson enters the 5G market with a large customer base. The company has done an excellent job keeping its current customers and adding new customers.”

On top of the 5G commercial agreements already announced, Ericsson still maintains a significant pipeline of customers who are expected to move to 5G over the coming years.

